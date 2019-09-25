Home

Betty Lowes Notice
Lowes Shotton Colliery Peacefully
surrounded by family
on September 19th,
aged 91 years,
Betty (née Beeston).
The cherished wife of the late Ron. The much loved mam of Stephanie and mother-in-law of Bob.
The adored grandma of
Brooke and Lee, Fern.
The treasured great-grandma of Archie, Sienna & the late Riley.
The dear sister of Horice, the late Gladys, Alice, Tilly and Tony.
Please meet on
Tuesday October 1st for service
in Sunderland Crematorium at 12:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be in the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
