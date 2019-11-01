Home

Betty Armstrong

Betty Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG BETTY
(RYHOPE) Passed on 22nd October 2019,
aged 75 years. Wife to the late Tommy, a loving Mam, Mam-in-law, Nana and Great Nana.
Will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Service to take place at
St Paul's Church, Ryhope on
Friday 8th November at 1.00pm.
Followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left at
the crematorium only.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Doxford Park.
Tel. 0191 5251729.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
