Almond Betty
(née Collicott) Betty died on 24th May, aged 89,
at Falstone Court.
A much loved wife of Edwin,
mother of Lesley and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Colin and Gillian,
grandmother of Peter, and fondly remembered by others near and far, she will be greatly missed.
Please meet for service on
Thursday 6th June in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Resident's Fund at Falstone Court.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 30, 2019
