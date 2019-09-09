Home

Bette McGurk Notice
McGURK
Bette
Washington Slipped away peacefully on
26th August 2019 aged 99 years. Beloved mother of Sandra and Veronica, a proud grandmother, great grandmother and
great great grandmother, a dear sister of Joan and a loving auntie
to all of her nieces and nephews. Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
12th September at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a
donation in memory of Bette,
there will be a collection at the service. All welcome for refreshments afterwards at
North Biddick Social Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2019
