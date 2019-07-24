|
Hall Barnes Suddenly at home on
12th July 2019, aged 82 years,
Beryl, dearly loved wife of the late Edward, devoted and dearly loved mother of Nicholas and Harvey, much loved grandmother of
Daniel, Francesca and Christian. Also a dear sister in law of
Ronnie and the late Brenda.
Will friend please meet for service
at Whitburn Parish Church on
Monday, 29th July at 2:45 pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 3:30pm. Family flowers only
please, donations to Alzheimers Research UK, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Beryl will repose in the private chapels of rest of
Manor House Funerals,
18 Westholme Terrace, Grangetown, All enquiries tel. (0191) 565 5577.
Loved and cherished always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2019