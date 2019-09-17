Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00
St Leonards R.C Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Beryl Brickle Notice
BRICKLE Silksworth Ex Joplings Finance Passed away suddenly on September 12th, aged 76 years, Beryl née Hahn.
Much loved wife of Ronnie.
Special mam of Paul, Simon and James. Dear mother in law of Keeley, Christine and Kelly,
a cherished nana of Ellis, Shaunie, Laurie, Morgan and Ryan,
a great nana of Eva Jane,
Italia Rose and Jesse James,
also a dear friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Leonards R.C Church on Tuesday, September 24th at 11.00am followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice.
On whose soul sweet Jesus
have mercy. R.I.P.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2019
