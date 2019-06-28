Home

Berwick Hall

Berwick Hall Notice
HALL Ryhope formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully on
19th June, aged 89 years, Berwick. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, dad to Berwick and father in law to Beverley. A special grandad to Berwick and Philippa and
partners Ryan and Gemma.
Also a dear friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 3:00 PM.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
