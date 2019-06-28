|
HALL Ryhope formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully on
19th June, aged 89 years, Berwick. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, dad to Berwick and father in law to Beverley. A special grandad to Berwick and Philippa and
partners Ryan and Gemma.
Also a dear friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 3:00 PM.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019