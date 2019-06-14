Home

HALLIDAY Roker Peacefully at home on
10th June aged 79 years,
Bernice (née Newton).
Much loved wife of Keith,
amazing loving mam
of Ross and Jason,
also a dearest grandma
of Ana, Colm and Aerin.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass in
St. Benet's R C Church, Roker on
Monday 24th June at 10am
followed by committal in
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice
and Marie Curie, a collection box
will be available at the
Church and Crematorium.
Bernice is resting peacefully with
RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
