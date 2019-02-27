Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:15
St. Gabriel's Church
Sunderland
Bernard Chandler Notice
CHANDLER Bernard Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
devoted father to Gary, Tracy and Ian, dearly loved father-in-law of Tracy, David and Cairine and a treasured grandad to six of the best.
Barney will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please meet for funeral service on Wednesday 6th March in
St. Gabriel's Church, Sunderland at 12.15pm prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
