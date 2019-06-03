Thompson Harbour Lodge, Formerly Essex Crescent, Seaham Bernadette May, known as Detta, died in Sunderland Royal Hospital after a brief stay on

Saturday 25th May 2019,

a few days after her birthday.

Beloved wife of the late

Richard Thompson, mother to Richard and Graeme, Detta was also a much loved mother in law, nana and great grandmother.

Particular thanks extended to 2 consultants, Dr. Jopson (A&E) and

Dr. Davies (Ward B21) plus their staff teams for all their efforts, care and concern. Plus Staff Nurse 'Esther' (Ward B20) during an early stay.

Special thanks also extended to the staff and fellow residents of Harbour Lodge, Seaham for making her latter years both pleasant and safe. Detta asked very little though greatly appreciated any kindness she was shown.

Suffering ended now.

Rest in peace.

Friends please meet at

St Cuthbert's RC Church, at 12.30pm on Friday 7th June for service followed by interment in

Christ Church Churchyard.

And while she lies in peaceful sleep

Her memory we shall always keep

She will be so very dearly missed.

Family flowers only please

Any donations in lieu to

"Sight Savers", a charity which Detta recently supported, c/o the family. Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019 Read More