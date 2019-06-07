|
|
|
Gordon Dr Benny Passed away peacefully, aged 98,
in a Newcastle Care Home on May 25th. Born and educated in Sunderland, Dr Gordon, who studied at Newcastle University Medical School, was a General Practitioner in South Hill Crescent, Sunderland until 1977, to become one of two Consultant Dermatologists at the Royal Infirmary, Durham Road.
He later became head of department, until his retirement
to Israel in 1985.
Dr Gordon, formerly an active member of Sunderland's Jewish Community, leaves one son,
two daughters and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
