|
|
|
McCOWAN
Formerly of Hendon Peacefully in Pavillion Nursing Home on March 3rd, aged 85 years.
Bell (nee Cook), loving wife of the
late Alan, also sister of Michael,
Tom, Margaret and the
late Bet and John.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 18th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
