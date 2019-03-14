Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bell McCowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bell McCowan

Notice Condolences

Bell McCowan Notice
McCOWAN
Formerly of Hendon Peacefully in Pavillion Nursing Home on March 3rd, aged 85 years.
Bell (nee Cook), loving wife of the
late Alan, also sister of Michael,
Tom, Margaret and the
late Bet and John.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 18th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.