Stringer Moorside Suddenly but peacefully at home on August 13th, aged 66 years, Barry. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Deborah and the late David,
loving father in law of Steve,
a devoted grandad of Logan and Aaron, also a dear brother in law and uncle. Barry will be
greatly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at
10.30am, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to NECTAR Fund,
a plate will be provided at the Crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 16, 2019