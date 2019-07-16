|
LAMBERT Sunderland Passed away at home on
9th July, aged 57 years, Barry.
Loving husband to Zena.
A wonderful dad to Stephanie,
Natasha and Dayna and an adored
grandad to Anthony and Dolcy Beau.
A dear nephew to Catherine and
Tom, a brother-in-law, uncle,
cousin and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 10:30am.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019