Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Lambert

Notice Condolences

Barry Lambert Notice
LAMBERT Sunderland Passed away at home on
9th July, aged 57 years, Barry.
Loving husband to Zena.
A wonderful dad to Stephanie,
Natasha and Dayna and an adored
grandad to Anthony and Dolcy Beau.
A dear nephew to Catherine and
Tom, a brother-in-law, uncle,
cousin and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 10:30am.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.