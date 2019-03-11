|
|
|
Doddy Seaburn Dene After a long illness bravely borne on February 25th, aged 74 years.
Barry, beloved son of John Crow
and the late Nora Crow,
also a much loved nephew,
cousin and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday March 14th at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses,
a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More