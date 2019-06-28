|
|
|
Devine Ashbrooke Peacefully at home on 21st June, aged 73 years, Barry.
Devoted husband of the late Esther, much loved dad of Chris, Nic and Sarah. Dear father in law of Patrick.
Barry will be greatly missed by all his loving family, many friends and Suki.
Would friends please meet for service in St Mary's and St Peter's Church, Springwell Road on
Friday 5th July at 11.30am followed by Cremation at 12 noon.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019