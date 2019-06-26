|
|
|
TREWICK RYHOPE Passed away suddenly on holiday with her loving family by her side on June 14th aged 86 years, Audrey. Loving wife of the late Jackie,
special mam of Wendy, Jill, Bev, Karen, Robert and the late David. Devoted nana, great nana,
mother in law, auntie and
friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at
St Pauls Church, Ryhope,
on Friday July 5th at 1.30pm
followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
