Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Tate

Notice Condolences

Audrey Tate Notice
TATE Silksworth Passed away peacefully in hospital, with her loving family by her side, on 13th July, aged 84 years, Audrey (Nee Loughlin). Wife of the late Jim. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 3:30 PM.
All welcome back for refreshments at the Hastings Hill. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.