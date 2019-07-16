|
TATE Silksworth Passed away peacefully in hospital, with her loving family by her side, on 13th July, aged 84 years, Audrey (Nee Loughlin). Wife of the late Jim. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 3:30 PM.
All welcome back for refreshments at the Hastings Hill. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019