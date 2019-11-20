Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Audrey Slater Notice
SLATER Audrey
(née Teasdale) Peacefully on 14th November,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
devoted mum to Susan,
much loved nanna of Lara,
dearest sister to Yvonne and dear auntie to Paul, Peter and Julie.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 27th November in
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019
