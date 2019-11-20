|
|
|
SLATER Audrey
(née Teasdale) Peacefully on 14th November,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
devoted mum to Susan,
much loved nanna of Lara,
dearest sister to Yvonne and dear auntie to Paul, Peter and Julie.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 27th November in
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019