|
|
|
Shafto Audrey
(née Usher)
(Seaburn) Peacefully in hospital on
29th September, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of John, much loved
mam of Graham and Lynne,
loving mother-in-law
to Anthea and Pete, cherished nan
of Lauren, Carl and Craig,
also a dear sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday
15th October in St Peter's Church,
Monkwearmouth at 2:15pm,
prior to committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, or donations if preferred to the .
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2019