Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:15
St Peter's Church
Monkwearmouth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Shafto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Shafto

Notice Condolences

Audrey Shafto Notice
Shafto Audrey
(née Usher)
(Seaburn) Peacefully in hospital on
29th September, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of John, much loved
mam of Graham and Lynne,
loving mother-in-law
to Anthea and Pete, cherished nan
of Lauren, Carl and Craig,
also a dear sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday
15th October in St Peter's Church,
Monkwearmouth at 2:15pm,
prior to committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, or donations if preferred to the .
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.