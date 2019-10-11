|
|
|
Scrafton (The Barnes, formerly of Roker and Sheepfolds) Peacefully after a recent illness
on Friday 27th September,
aged 87 years, Audrey (Innes).
A dearly loved Wife of the late Albert, a dear companion to Wylam,
a loving Mam to Paul,
Mother in Law to Kathleen, Gran to Alison, Laura and Jonathon and Great Gran to Toby and Theo,
much loved Sister of Elsie, Billy
and the late Bobby and John.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 18th October at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu, if so desired, to Grace House.
Black attire not essential.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019