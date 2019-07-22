|
Potts (Washington, formerly Ryhope) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 14th July 2019 aged 92 years, Audrey (nee Coxon, formerly Watson). Retired shop owner of Watson's Stores, Barmston.
Adored wife of the late Steve Potts and Telford Watson.
A much loved Mam of Telford.
A loving Nanna of Hayley and Kris. Great-Nanna of Nell and Rufus.
Funeral service to take place at Glebe Methodist Church, Washington on Monday 29th July 2019 at 10:00am.
Private interment follows.
Family flowers only please, donations may be left following the service to Cancer Research UK.
All welcome afterwards to
The Westwood Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019