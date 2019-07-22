Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00
Glebe Methodist Church
Washington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Potts

Notice Condolences

Audrey Potts Notice
Potts (Washington, formerly Ryhope) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 14th July 2019 aged 92 years, Audrey (nee Coxon, formerly Watson). Retired shop owner of Watson's Stores, Barmston.
Adored wife of the late Steve Potts and Telford Watson.
A much loved Mam of Telford.
A loving Nanna of Hayley and Kris. Great-Nanna of Nell and Rufus.
Funeral service to take place at Glebe Methodist Church, Washington on Monday 29th July 2019 at 10:00am.
Private interment follows.
Family flowers only please, donations may be left following the service to Cancer Research UK.
All welcome afterwards to
The Westwood Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.