PAGE Springwell The wonderful life of Audrey,
ended today, 15th February 2019.
She was a devoted Wife, proud and loving Mother and Nana, also caring Mother in law, Sister, Sister in law and Auntie and thoughtful friend
to all who knew her.
Please no mourning, no sombre dress, no flowers. You may, if you wish, make a donation to Cancer Care Unit. Rejoice and be glad,
lots of happy memories to treasure.
Will friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 27th of February at
12 noon. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel 5200 666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
