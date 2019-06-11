|
|
|
MANNING Audrey May
(née ALLEN) Peacefully on Friday 7th June 2019 at The Willows Nursing Home, aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Stanley Prior Manning, mother of Judith, Kate, Andrew and Louise,
a treasured grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral Service will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th June 2019
at 11:20am.
Family flowers only by
request, donations if desired
to 'Blind Veterans UK'.
All donations and enquiries to Albert R Slack Ltd Funeral Directors, 84 South Oak Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 6AT.
Tel:01625 525063.
www.cheshirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 11, 2019
