Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Manning

Notice Condolences

Audrey Manning Notice
MANNING Audrey May
(née ALLEN) Peacefully on Friday 7th June 2019 at The Willows Nursing Home, aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Stanley Prior Manning, mother of Judith, Kate, Andrew and Louise,
a treasured grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral Service will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th June 2019
at 11:20am.
Family flowers only by
request, donations if desired
to 'Blind Veterans UK'.
All donations and enquiries to Albert R Slack Ltd Funeral Directors, 84 South Oak Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 6AT.
Tel:01625 525063.
www.cheshirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.