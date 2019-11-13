|
|
|
Corner Audrey
(née Gregory) Peacefully in hospital on
6th November, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mum of
Diane, Keith and Desmond,
also a loving mother-in-law,
aunt and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
20th November at Sunderland
Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to the Salvation
Army Sunderland Citadel.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019