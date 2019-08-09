|
|
|
Antliff Grindon Peacefully on August 1st
after a long illness bravely borne aged 46 years, Ashleigh.
Loving Mam of Connor, Rhys
and Ross, beloved Daughter of
Patsy and the late Keith,
dear sister of Nicola, Sister in law, Cousin, Aunt and Great Aunt.
Service in Sunderland Cremation
on Monday, August 19th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
collection will be provided for a charity of the family's choice.
Resting at Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel: 5200 666
Forever in hearts, sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019