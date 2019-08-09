Home

STEPHENSON Arthur Arthur's family would like to thank Claire and staff at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for an amazing service from the first point of contact, for all their help and compassion throughout the process of what was a very difficult time.
To Humanist Celebrant Andy Barker for a lovely tribute to Arthur.
To Bethany's Florist for the beautiful floral arrangements and lastly all those who took time out of their day to pay their last respects xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
