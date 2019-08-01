|
Kirby Arthur Treasured memories of our beloved dad who left us heartbroken one year ago today.
If memories bring us closer,
We are never far apart,
For you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
No amount of time can heal the pain of losing you and our beloved mam Shirley.
We wish with all our hearts you both were with us today.
Look after each other until we meet again.
Loved missed and longed for always from Gary, Andrea and Paul and all your loving family x x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019