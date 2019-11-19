Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:15
St Nicholas' Church, Rectory Bank
West Boldon (NE36 0QQ)
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
JACKSON Washington
Formerly
East Boldon Suddenly but peacefully in Hospital on 9th November, following a stroke,
aged 77 years, Arthur.
Husband of the late Jeannie,
dearly loved dad of Tanya and Sam,
much loved brother of Eileen
and Michael, brother in law
of Jane and the late Ron.
A much missed uncle
and great uncle.
Funeral Service to take place
at St Nicholas' Church, Rectory Bank, West Boldon (NE36 0QQ) on Tuesday 26th November at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
can be left after the service
for Washington MIND.
All welcome back afterwards
to Boldon Golf Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2019
