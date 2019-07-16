Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Heslop Formerly of Fulwell Peacefully in St. Benedicts Hospice on July 10th, surrounded
by his loving family,
Arthur Stanley, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Minnie, loving dad of Marilyn and son-in-law Phil, adored grandpa of Helen and Darren and great-grandpa
of Adam and Myla.
R.I.P, forever in our hearts.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday July 22nd at 10.00am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to St. Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019
