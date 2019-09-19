Home

HENDERSON Hastings Hill Suddenly but peacefully at home with his wife and daughters by his side on 15th September,
aged 67 years, Arthur, devoted husband to Trish (nee Naisbett), cherished dad to Louise and Janine, a one in a million father-in-law to Alan and Gary and a loving proud grandad to Rhys and Faye. Also a dearly beloved brother to Janice and Paul, a dear brother-in-law and a much loved uncle and friend. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at 10.30am. Flowers welcome or donations to a cancer charity of the families choice (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium). Black attire is not necessary.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
