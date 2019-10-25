|
|
|
Dixon Ex Merchant Navy
Ex Wearmouth Colliery
(Redhouse) Peacefully in hospital on
18th October 2019, aged 85 years, Arthur. Very devoted husband
of Rita (Nee Richardson).
Loving dad of Sharon and
the late Julie. Adored grandad
and great grandad. Also dearest brother, brother in law
and much loved uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 1pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired, to
St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. Friends are
kindly invited afterwards to
Redhouse Community Centre
for refreshments.
Arthur resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
255 Southwick Road,
Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by
all his devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019