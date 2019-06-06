|
BENNETT ARTHUR (Whickham)
Formerly Sunderland.
Peacefully at home on 1st June 2019 aged 84 years Arthur. Beloved husband of the late
Mavis and Janet, devoted dad to Graham, Stuart and Peter, a dear
father-in-law to Ellen, Yvonne and Carolyn and a much loved grandad to Abbie, Jonathan, Claire, Declan, Daniel, Lauren and Jessica. A man from The Pru, St Mary's Choir, Whickham Strings, Whickham
Golf Club and Bridge Club.
Funeral Service at St Mary The Virgin Parish Church, Whickham on Thursday 13th June at 2.15pm. Cremation to follow at Saltwell Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Martin Rankin Funeral Directors,
7 The Square, Front Street, Whickham, NE16 4JB. Thanks to all at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Ward 24, Ambulance Drivers, District Nurses, Carers from DK, Care Visions and Inspired.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
