Lyons (Washington formerly Hendon) Passed away peacefully in
St Benedicts Hospice on
10th November 2019,
aged 85 years, Anthony (Tony).
Beloved husband of the late Edith.
A loving dad of Jeanette, Michael, Ian, Simon and Scott. Father-in-law to Paula, Claire, Gillian and Hailey. Brother to David and the late John, Gerald and Raymond. Grandad of Michael, Andrew, Michael and Callum, Ben, Ross, Hannah, Danielle, Ysanne, Jordan, Lewis, Elliott, Quinn, Ethan, Amelia, Scott and Sarah. Great grandad to Layton, Brodie, Jamie, Levi and Spencer.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
Our Lady Blessed Immaculate Church, Washington at 11.30am on Monday 25th November 2019 followed by burial at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be left following the service to St Benedicts Hospice.
All welcome afterwards to
The Steps, Washington.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019