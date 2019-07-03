Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kitchen

Notice Condolences

Anthony Kitchen Notice
Kitchen St Gabriel's Estate
Formerly of Millfield Suddenly at home on 26th June,
aged 66 years Anthony (Tony). Loving husband to Valerie,
dearly loved dad Joanne and husband Simon, a loving grandad to Annabelle and Robbie.
Also a sadly missed brother to Gerard, brother-in-law to Chris and uncle to James.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 10am.
Family flowers only donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.