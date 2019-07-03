|
Kitchen St Gabriel's Estate
Formerly of Millfield Suddenly at home on 26th June,
aged 66 years Anthony (Tony). Loving husband to Valerie,
dearly loved dad Joanne and husband Simon, a loving grandad to Annabelle and Robbie.
Also a sadly missed brother to Gerard, brother-in-law to Chris and uncle to James.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 10am.
Family flowers only donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019