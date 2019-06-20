Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Anthony Hoffman Notice
HOFFMAN (Fulwell) Peacefully on 10th June,
aged 76 years, Anthony (Tony).
Loving brother of Audrey and the late Brenda, Barry and Hazel.
Tony will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request donations to Marie Curie, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Director, Roker tel 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 20, 2019
