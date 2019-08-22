|
|
|
DONKIN Hylton Castle Suddenly on 16th August,
aged 78 years.
Anthony (Tony), devoted husband of Ann, much loved dad of Sharon and Nicola, dear father in law of Tony
and a treasured grandad of
Chloe and Daniel.
Tony will be greatly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Hylton Castle on
Tuesday 27th August at 1pm
followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of the family choice.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel 5487606
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 22, 2019