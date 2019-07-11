|
|
|
Alderson Formerly of
Town End Farm Peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted husband and family on July 7th, aged 83 years.
Annie-Morra (Nancy née Mouat), wife of Billy, much loved mam to Noreen, Billy, Raymond & Stuart, dear mother-in-law,
also a treasured Nana,
Great-Nana, Sister and Aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service in Holy Trinity Church on Thursday July 18th at 1.45pm,
prior to interment in
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu to Marie Curie and British Lung Foundation, a donation box is available on exit of the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019