Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
48 Roker Avenue
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HT
0191 510 2944
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:45
Bethesda Free Church
Tatham Street
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Jacobs

Notice Condolences

Annie Jacobs Notice
JACOBS Annie Peacefully in hospital on
2nd February, aged 88 years, Annie (nee Thompson, formerly McGrath), wife of the late Charles and Thomas, forever loved and remembered by sons Michael, Ian, Thomas and the late Bernard, daughters in law Margaret, Valera, Pauline and Sally, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister of Ethel, Ted, Willis and sister in law of Edith.
Service to be held at Bethesda Free Church, Tatham Street at 10.45am on Wednesday 20th February, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am.
Annie will be forever remembered by her family and numerous
dear friends.
All enquiries to Charles W. Tait Funeral Directors, tel: 0191 5102944.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.