JACOBS Annie Peacefully in hospital on
2nd February, aged 88 years, Annie (nee Thompson, formerly McGrath), wife of the late Charles and Thomas, forever loved and remembered by sons Michael, Ian, Thomas and the late Bernard, daughters in law Margaret, Valera, Pauline and Sally, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister of Ethel, Ted, Willis and sister in law of Edith.
Service to be held at Bethesda Free Church, Tatham Street at 10.45am on Wednesday 20th February, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am.
Annie will be forever remembered by her family and numerous
dear friends.
All enquiries to Charles W. Tait Funeral Directors, tel: 0191 5102944.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
