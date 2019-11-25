|
|
|
Veitch Anne
(Fulwell) Peacefully in hospital on
11th November, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Sheila, Jennifer and Anne,
also a loving mother-in-law
and grandmother.
A short service of committal
will take place on Monday 2nd December in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:30am,
prior to a service of thanksgiving
for Anne's life at Roker United Reformed Church, Sidecliffe Road
at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2019