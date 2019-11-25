Home

Anne Veitch

Anne Veitch Notice
Veitch Anne
(Fulwell) Peacefully in hospital on
11th November, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Sheila, Jennifer and Anne,
also a loving mother-in-law
and grandmother.
A short service of committal
will take place on Monday 2nd December in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:30am,
prior to a service of thanksgiving
for Anne's life at Roker United Reformed Church, Sidecliffe Road
at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2019
