Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30
St Matthews Church
Newbottle
Committal
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Anne Stephenson Notice
Stephenson (formerly of Hyers
and Ye Olde Beer Shop
Shiney Row) Peacefully in hospital on the
29th July, aged 82 years, Anne.
A loving wife of the late Bill.
A beloved Mam of Colin and Michael, also a dear Mother-in-law of Christine and Julie. A cherished Grandma of Kate and Matthew.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Matthews Church,
Newbottle on 16th August
at 10.30, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
