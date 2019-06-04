|
|
|
Sayers Anne Peacefully in hospital on
27th May, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin,
much loved mam of Alan and Eileen,
loving mother-in-law of Sheila,
cherished nana of Michael
and his fiancee Charlotte,
treasured great-nana of
Lauren and Kendal,
dear sister of Olive and
sister-in-law of Gordon.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Tuesday 11th June in
Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 4, 2019
