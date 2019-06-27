|
Lister Anne
(Washington) Peacefully in hospital on
20th June 2019, aged 80 years.
Anne, (nee Rowley) beloved wife
of Brian, dearly loved mum of
Peter & Martin, loving mother in law of Jacqui & Wendy and a much
loved gran to Katie & Pippa.
Friends please meet for service
at Durham Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am.
Could everyone wear bright colours please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Target Ovarian Cancer by a collection at
the crematorium.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funereal Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 27, 2019
