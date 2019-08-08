Home

DERBYSHIRE Anne (Nancy)
Née Miller 82 of Fatfield, Washington,
passed away peacefully
on 3rd August 2019.
Loving mother of Elizabeth Lamb,
mother in law to Brian Lamb.
Dear nana to Simon, Leanne,
Sarah, Philip, Rachael and Phil.
Proud great nana to Alexander,
Elijah and Emily.

Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St George's Church, Harraton, Washington on Monday 12th August at 1:00pm, followed by interment at St George's Churchyard, Harraton. Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome for
St Benedict's Hospice, Sunderland. All welcome afterwards for refreshments to North Biddick Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
