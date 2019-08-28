|
|
|
Wake Ann 28/08/1948 - 23/03/2018.
Treasured memories of you Ann on your 71st birthday.
We are all missing you more
and more each day,
I still think of you every hour every day but the pain never goes away.
We shall look at the sky and raise
a glass and have a drink for
my gorgeous lass.
Happy 71st Birthday Ann,
from hubby Barrie, son Barrie, daughter Louise, daughter in law Angela, grandsons Max and Sam.
You're always in our
hearts and thoughts,
I will love you forever xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019