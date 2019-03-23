Wake Ann 28/8/1948 till 23/3/2018.

Loving memories of you Ann on your first year

away from home.

The longer you're away from me, my love for you grows and grows.

You were a very special Wife, Mam, Nana, Sister and Mother in law.

I remember that sad day you left me forever as I held your hand and had our last kiss just before you went with the Angels.

I never stop thinking about you Ann and I never will, neither will all your family.

You really were one in a million, you will be in our hearts forever, till we meet again Ann. Sadly missed by hubby Barrie, son Barrie, daughter Louise, daughter in law Angela and grandsons Max and Sam. Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2019