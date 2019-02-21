|
SNOWDON Ann I remember your first kiss
and I remember your last,
on that sad day three years ago when I held you in my arms until we had to part.
My hearts still broken as I told you then I love you, I love you still,
I always have and I always will,
in my heart forever Daisy.
Your ever loving
Husband John xx
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Treasured memories of my wonderful, loving mam.
It isn't what we write,
it isn't what we say,
it's how we feel deep inside,
as we think of you every day.
Loving and missing you always
Son Paul and Family xx
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Though your smile
has gone forever Gran
and your hands we cannot touch,
we have so many memories,
of the one we love so much.
Love and miss you and our dad Stephen.
Good night and God bless
Your boys
Brandon and Steven xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
