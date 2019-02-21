SNOWDON Ann I remember your first kiss

and I remember your last,

on that sad day three years ago when I held you in my arms until we had to part.

My hearts still broken as I told you then I love you, I love you still,

I always have and I always will,

in my heart forever Daisy.

Your ever loving

Husband John xx

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Treasured memories of my wonderful, loving mam.

It isn't what we write,

it isn't what we say,

it's how we feel deep inside,

as we think of you every day.

Loving and missing you always

Son Paul and Family xx

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Though your smile

has gone forever Gran

and your hands we cannot touch,

we have so many memories,

of the one we love so much.

Love and miss you and our dad Stephen.

Good night and God bless

Your boys

Brandon and Steven xx Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More