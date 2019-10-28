|
Sadler Concord Washington (formerly Castletown) Sadly passed away in St Bede's Hospice, Gateshead on 22nd October, 2019 after a long illness, Ann Thompson (nee Owens).
Will be sadly missed by loving husband Sidney, beloved mam of Ann, Derek, Moira, Alan, Lorraine and the late Shirley and Wendy, dear mother in law to David, Geoff, Jackie, Mark, Christine and Allan, much loved nana to her 13 grandchildren and treasured great-nana to her
5 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends please meet for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 4th November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to The Renal Department and Macmillan Nurses c/o Sunderland Royal Hospital. A donation box is available on the day.
No dark clothes to be worn at the funeral please.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019