Pullan Ann
(Newcastle) Formerly of Sunderland.
Passed away in hospital with her loving family by her side on Tuesday 2nd July 2019,
aged 71 years, Ann (nee Darling).
Beloved Partner of Alan.
Much Loved Mum of
Michael and Elizabeth.
Loving Mother in law, Sister
and Nana of all the family.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Holy Trinity Church, Jesmond on Tuesday 16th July at 11.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Daft as a Brush.
Night Night, God Bless
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 9, 2019